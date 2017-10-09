Dover Shooting Frequency Drops After Near-Historic Pace Earlier in Year

DOVER, Del. -- Dover police said there has been a significant downturn in the frequency of shootings this year, a trend officers attributed to a saturation of officers in high-crime areas and a zero tolerance behavior toward nuisance crimes.

Police said there had been 23 shootings in the city by May 26, a pace that threatened to shatter the previous record of 40 set in the previous year. M/Cpl. Mark Hoffman said there had been 11 shootings since May 26, but with only four of them occurring in the months of August, September, and October.

Seven shootings happened during the month of July.

But Hoffman said increased attention to nuisance crimes in high-crime areas like New Street in the downtown area has helped disrupt gang activity.

"That's helped us address a lot of those issues by getting those gang members off the street and getting those drug dealers off the streets and also letting the buyers know that we're infiltrating those areas and not to buy those drugs in the Dover," he said.

However, Hoffman said the agency doesn't plan to let up its zero-tolerance enforcement efforts in the coming weeks and months.