Developer Says Thousands of Jobs Planned for Delaware Plant - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Developer Says Thousands of Jobs Planned for Delaware Plant

Posted: 10/10/2017 07:34:00 -04:00 Updated:

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP)- A Delaware developer says thousands of jobs are planned for a former General Motors plant that laid off hundreds and closed during the Great Recession.

Thomas Harvey, president of Newport-based Harvey Hanna & Associates, mentioned the opportunities in a statement Monday. A pending purchase of the more than 140-acre (55-hectare) property was formally announced. Neither the sale price nor specific redevelopment plans have been disclosed.

Harvey Hanna officials say their subsidiary, Boxwood Industrial Park, LLC, will become the listed owner of the site.

New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer says he'd be open to offering tax incentives to help redevelop the facility, noting that it would raise its property value.

Wanxiang, a car-parts manufacturer under a China-based company, listed the plant for sale in 2016.

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Man Struck and Killed by Maryland State Police Car in Ocean City

    Man Struck and Killed by Maryland State Police Car in Ocean City

    A man is dead after darting into traffic and walking in front of a Maryland State Police car late Friday night.

    More

    A man is dead after darting into traffic and walking in front of a Maryland State Police car late Friday night.

    More

  • Bear from South America Set to Arrive at Salisbury Zoo

    Bear from South America Set to Arrive at Salisbury Zoo

    Visitors to the Salisbury Zoo will soon see a new furry friend. Pinocchio, the Andean bear, is a vulnerable species from Ecuador that is moving to Delmarva within the next few weeks.

    Transferring the animal takes a lot of care and time. The zoo built a custom made aluminum crate to not only move Pinocchio to Salisbury, but to transfer him from different internal exhibits, health facilities, and more.

    More

    Visitors to the Salisbury Zoo will soon see a new furry friend. Pinocchio, the Andean bear, is a vulnerable species from Ecuador that is moving to Delmarva within the next few weeks.

    Transferring the animal takes a lot of care and time. The zoo built a custom made aluminum crate to not only move Pinocchio to Salisbury, but to transfer him from different internal exhibits, health facilities, and more.

    More

  • Two ATM's Stolen From Two Different Mid Shore Stores

    Two ATM's Stolen From Two Different Mid Shore Stores

    Two ATM's were stolen from two different stores along the mid shore by two people within a couple hours of each other, according to Maryland State Police. 

    The Pep Up Express store along Route 50 in Cambridge had damage to their front door.  MSP said the two suspects backed their truck up to the front of the store, broke in through the bottom glass and dragged the ATM outside.

    More

    Two ATM's were stolen from two different stores along the mid shore by two people within a couple hours of each other, according to Maryland State Police. 

    The Pep Up Express store along Route 50 in Cambridge had damage to their front door.  MSP said the two suspects backed their truck up to the front of the store, broke in through the bottom glass and dragged the ATM outside.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices