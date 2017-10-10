Wicomico Installs Security Cameras at Delmar Recycling Station - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Wicomico Installs Security Cameras at Delmar Recycling Station

Posted: 10/10/2017 10:01:00 -04:00 Updated:

DELMAR, Md.- Recycling stations in Wicomico County are getting security cameras to keep people from illegally dumping.

 

Wicomico County is in the process of installing security cameras at each of their recycling stations, starting in Delmar.

 

People said they have seen TV's, couches and mattresses lying around at some of these recycling stations. That's why the county has decided to take action.

 

The first recycling station to see these cameras is Delmar's on Foskey Lane and after just a few months the county said they have seen a huge difference.

 

Deputy Director of Public Works Mark Whitelock said, "Since we've installed them. No one has done any illegal dumping here."

 

Whitelock said the fine could be up to $1,000 dollars and said, "If we catch someone that is illegal dumping and we catch them on the camera and we get a tag number we will go ahead and charge them with illegal dumping and prosecute them."

 

Elaine Short who lives in Delmar said "Maybe people will be a little more afraid when they come in at night and try to sneak in who knows or something but its like I think it should be a deterrent."

 

On top of adding security cameras the county has also added overhead lighting.

