Careless Smoking Blamed for Queen Anne's Co. House Fire

A man is dead after darting into traffic and walking in front of a Maryland State Police car late Friday night.More
Visitors to the Salisbury Zoo will soon see a new furry friend. Pinocchio, the Andean bear, is a vulnerable species from Ecuador that is moving to Delmarva within the next few weeks.
Transferring the animal takes a lot of care and time. The zoo built a custom made aluminum crate to not only move Pinocchio to Salisbury, but to transfer him from different internal exhibits, health facilities, and more.
Two ATM's were stolen from two different stores along the mid shore by two people within a couple hours of each other, according to Maryland State Police.
The Pep Up Express store along Route 50 in Cambridge had damage to their front door. MSP said the two suspects backed their truck up to the front of the store, broke in through the bottom glass and dragged the ATM outside.More
