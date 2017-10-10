Careless Smoking Blamed for Queen Anne's Co. House Fire

CHESTER, Md.- Authorities say "improperly discarded smoking materials" sparked a fire that caused $65,000 in damage to a home in Queen Anne's County.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said the blaze occurred shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday at a one story home located at 115 Golt Road in Chester. The homeowner's 5-year-old daughter first observed the fire when she looked out of a window and alerted him to it.

It took 30 firefighters from the Kent Island Volunteer Fire Department approximately 15 minutes to get the fire under control.

There were no reported injuries. The fire caused an estimated $50,000 in damage to the structure and another $15,000 in damage to its contents.

Investigators ruled the fire accidental.