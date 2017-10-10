Maryland State Police Investigating Queenstown Stabbing - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Maryland State Police Investigating Queenstown Stabbing

Posted: 10/10/2017 11:11:00 -04:00 Updated:
(Photo: MGN) (Photo: MGN)

QUEENSTOWN, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating a stabbing that was reported Monday in Queen Anne’s County.

Shortly after 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 9, the Centreville Barrack received a 911 call regarding a person who had been stabbed multiple times at a residence in the 100 block of Taylors Road in Queenstown.

According to police, the victim, who was being discharged from the hospital, told investigators a man arrived at the home and demanded someone come out to meet him. The victim went outside and confronted the person, who was described as African-American with shoulder-length dreadlocks, police said.

Investigators say the two started fighting and the victim was hit several times in the head and mouth and was bit in his upper right arm. Then, the victim said the man had a small pocket knife and began stabbing him on the left side of his upper body.

The victim said once the fight stopped, the suspect sped off in a black or dark blue two-door vehicle that turned left at the stop sign, according to officers.

Police say, there were several people inside the home, but none of them could provide any assistance with identifying the unknown man.

Investigators have yet to determine the identity of the person responsible for the stabbing. The investigation is ongoing.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Officials: Dozens of Severely Neglected Animals Rescued in Seaford

    Officials: Dozens of Severely Neglected Animals Rescued in Seaford

    10/09/2017 15:23:00 -04:002017-10-09 19:23:00 GMT
    Tuesday, October 10 2017 11:33 AM EDT2017-10-10 15:33:44 GMT
    Some of the severely neglected dogs recovered from the Seaford area home. (Photo credit: Brandywine Valley SPCA)Some of the severely neglected dogs recovered from the Seaford area home. (Photo credit: Brandywine Valley SPCA)
    Authorities say a tip from the public led to the rescue of 31 severely neglected animals from a property in Seaford, Del.More
    Authorities say a tip from the public led to the rescue of 31 severely neglected animals from a property in Seaford, Del.More

  • Maryland State Police Investigating Queenstown Stabbing

    Maryland State Police Investigating Queenstown Stabbing

    10/10/2017 11:11:00 -04:002017-10-10 15:11:00 GMT
    Tuesday, October 10 2017 11:24 AM EDT2017-10-10 15:24:03 GMT
    (Photo: MGN)(Photo: MGN)
    QUEENSTOWN, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating a stabbing that was reported Monday in Queen Anne’s County.Shortly after 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 9, the Centreville Barrack received a 911 call regarding a person who had been stabbed mMore
    QUEENSTOWN, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating a stabbing that was reported Monday in Queen Anne’s County.Shortly after 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 9, the Centreville Barrack received a 911 call regarding a person who had been stabbed mMore

  • Careless Smoking Blamed for Queen Anne's Co. House Fire

    Careless Smoking Blamed for Queen Anne's Co. House Fire

    10/10/2017 10:42:00 -04:002017-10-10 14:42:00 GMT
    Tuesday, October 10 2017 11:20 AM EDT2017-10-10 15:20:28 GMT
    (Photo Credit: MGN)(Photo Credit: MGN)
    Authorities say "improperly discarded smoking materials" sparked a fire that caused $65,000 in damage to a home in Queen Anne's County, Maryland.More
    Authorities say "improperly discarded smoking materials" sparked a fire that caused $65,000 in damage to a home in Queen Anne's County, Maryland.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Man Struck and Killed by Maryland State Police Car in Ocean City

    Man Struck and Killed by Maryland State Police Car in Ocean City

    A man is dead after darting into traffic and walking in front of a Maryland State Police car late Friday night.

    More

    A man is dead after darting into traffic and walking in front of a Maryland State Police car late Friday night.

    More

  • Bear from South America Set to Arrive at Salisbury Zoo

    Bear from South America Set to Arrive at Salisbury Zoo

    Visitors to the Salisbury Zoo will soon see a new furry friend. Pinocchio, the Andean bear, is a vulnerable species from Ecuador that is moving to Delmarva within the next few weeks.

    Transferring the animal takes a lot of care and time. The zoo built a custom made aluminum crate to not only move Pinocchio to Salisbury, but to transfer him from different internal exhibits, health facilities, and more.

    More

    Visitors to the Salisbury Zoo will soon see a new furry friend. Pinocchio, the Andean bear, is a vulnerable species from Ecuador that is moving to Delmarva within the next few weeks.

    Transferring the animal takes a lot of care and time. The zoo built a custom made aluminum crate to not only move Pinocchio to Salisbury, but to transfer him from different internal exhibits, health facilities, and more.

    More

  • Two ATM's Stolen From Two Different Mid Shore Stores

    Two ATM's Stolen From Two Different Mid Shore Stores

    Two ATM's were stolen from two different stores along the mid shore by two people within a couple hours of each other, according to Maryland State Police. 

    The Pep Up Express store along Route 50 in Cambridge had damage to their front door.  MSP said the two suspects backed their truck up to the front of the store, broke in through the bottom glass and dragged the ATM outside.

    More

    Two ATM's were stolen from two different stores along the mid shore by two people within a couple hours of each other, according to Maryland State Police. 

    The Pep Up Express store along Route 50 in Cambridge had damage to their front door.  MSP said the two suspects backed their truck up to the front of the store, broke in through the bottom glass and dragged the ATM outside.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices