Maryland State Police Investigating Queenstown Stabbing

QUEENSTOWN, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating a stabbing that was reported Monday in Queen Anne’s County.

Shortly after 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 9, the Centreville Barrack received a 911 call regarding a person who had been stabbed multiple times at a residence in the 100 block of Taylors Road in Queenstown.

According to police, the victim, who was being discharged from the hospital, told investigators a man arrived at the home and demanded someone come out to meet him. The victim went outside and confronted the person, who was described as African-American with shoulder-length dreadlocks, police said.

Investigators say the two started fighting and the victim was hit several times in the head and mouth and was bit in his upper right arm. Then, the victim said the man had a small pocket knife and began stabbing him on the left side of his upper body.

The victim said once the fight stopped, the suspect sped off in a black or dark blue two-door vehicle that turned left at the stop sign, according to officers.

Police say, there were several people inside the home, but none of them could provide any assistance with identifying the unknown man.

Investigators have yet to determine the identity of the person responsible for the stabbing. The investigation is ongoing.