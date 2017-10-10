Police Investigating Burglary in Dover

DOVER, Del.- The Dover Police Department is investigating a burglary that occurred at R & R Commercial Reality.

Sometime between 8 p.m. on Oct. 9 and 8 a.m. on Oct. 10, the business was broken into and an undisclosed amount of cash was taken, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at 302-736-71111 or through the MyPD mobile app. Tips can also be submitted through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online.