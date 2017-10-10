Milford Man Arrested on Theft and Trespass Charges

MILFORD, Del.- A Milford man was arrested on theft and trespass charges.

On Oct. 2, officers were called to Causey Avenue for a report of a theft from a car. The victim had video surveillance of the man entering the car. Officers learned that the man also broke into another car in the neighborhood, police said.

Nothing was taken from the first car, but the second victim was missing a U.S. coin and a camera, according to police.

The man was identified as 53-year-old Pierre Addison.

Addison was arrested on Oct. 3 and charged with theft under $1,500 and two counts of criminal trespass first degree. He was arraigned through Justice of the Peace Court #2 and was released on $750 unsecured bail. Addison was also given a no contact order with the victims and Causey Avenue.

He's ordered to appear in Sussex County Court of Common Pleas at a later date for this case.