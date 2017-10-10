Milford Man Arrested on Theft and Trespass Charges - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Milford Man Arrested on Theft and Trespass Charges

Posted: 10/10/2017 16:56:00 -04:00 Updated:

MILFORD, Del.- A Milford man was arrested on theft and trespass charges.

On Oct. 2, officers were called to Causey Avenue for a report of a theft from a car. The victim had video surveillance of the man entering the car. Officers learned that the man also broke into another car in the neighborhood, police said. 

Nothing was taken from the first car, but the second victim was missing a U.S. coin and a camera, according to police.

The man was identified as 53-year-old Pierre Addison.

Addison was arrested on Oct. 3 and charged with theft under $1,500 and two counts of criminal trespass first degree. He was arraigned through Justice of the Peace Court #2 and was released on $750 unsecured bail. Addison was also given a no contact order with the victims and Causey Avenue. 

He's ordered to appear in Sussex County Court of Common Pleas at a later date for this case. 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • As Neglected Animals Recover, the Owner's Family Speaks Out

    Neglected Animals Recovering, Family of Owner Speaks Out

    10/10/2017 18:58:00 -04:002017-10-10 22:58:00 GMT
    Tuesday, October 10 2017 7:10 PM EDT2017-10-10 23:10:57 GMT
    SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - The 31 dogs rescued from a home in Seaford are on the mend, officials say."After our team worked to shave them down, we saw what we expected: that they were severely emaciated," says Brandywine Valley SPCA Georgetown Campus DirectorMore
    SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - The 31 dogs rescued from a home in Seaford are on the mend, officials say."After our team worked to shave them down, we saw what we expected: that they were severely emaciated," says Brandywine Valley SPCA Georgetown Campus DirectorMore

  • Delaware Hopes More Millennials Get Flu Shot This Season

    Delaware Hopes More Millennials Get Flu Shot This Season

    10/10/2017 18:04:00 -04:002017-10-10 22:04:00 GMT
    Tuesday, October 10 2017 6:39 PM EDT2017-10-10 22:39:18 GMT
    DOVER, Del. -- With some research suggesting many Millennials skip getting a flu vaccine, some Delaware health officials are encouraging young adults to take the potential health hazards of influenza seriously and get vaccinated.A 2016 study focusing onMore
    DOVER, Del. -- With some research suggesting many Millennials skip getting a flu vaccine, some Delaware health officials are encouraging young adults to take the potential health hazards of influenza seriously and get vaccinated.A 2016 study focusing onMore

  • Combined MDOT MVA/DNR Service Center Comes to Salisbury

    Combined MDOT MVA/DNR Service Center Comes to Salisbury

    10/10/2017 18:00:00 -04:002017-10-10 22:00:00 GMT
    Tuesday, October 10 2017 6:06 PM EDT2017-10-10 22:06:23 GMT
    The Maryland Department of Transportation officially joined with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources today at the service center in Salisbury.More
    The Maryland Department of Transportation officially joined with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources today at the service center in Salisbury.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Man Struck and Killed by Maryland State Police Car in Ocean City

    Man Struck and Killed by Maryland State Police Car in Ocean City

    A man is dead after darting into traffic and walking in front of a Maryland State Police car late Friday night.

    More

    A man is dead after darting into traffic and walking in front of a Maryland State Police car late Friday night.

    More

  • Bear from South America Set to Arrive at Salisbury Zoo

    Bear from South America Set to Arrive at Salisbury Zoo

    Visitors to the Salisbury Zoo will soon see a new furry friend. Pinocchio, the Andean bear, is a vulnerable species from Ecuador that is moving to Delmarva within the next few weeks.

    Transferring the animal takes a lot of care and time. The zoo built a custom made aluminum crate to not only move Pinocchio to Salisbury, but to transfer him from different internal exhibits, health facilities, and more.

    More

    Visitors to the Salisbury Zoo will soon see a new furry friend. Pinocchio, the Andean bear, is a vulnerable species from Ecuador that is moving to Delmarva within the next few weeks.

    Transferring the animal takes a lot of care and time. The zoo built a custom made aluminum crate to not only move Pinocchio to Salisbury, but to transfer him from different internal exhibits, health facilities, and more.

    More

  • Two ATM's Stolen From Two Different Mid Shore Stores

    Two ATM's Stolen From Two Different Mid Shore Stores

    Two ATM's were stolen from two different stores along the mid shore by two people within a couple hours of each other, according to Maryland State Police. 

    The Pep Up Express store along Route 50 in Cambridge had damage to their front door.  MSP said the two suspects backed their truck up to the front of the store, broke in through the bottom glass and dragged the ATM outside.

    More

    Two ATM's were stolen from two different stores along the mid shore by two people within a couple hours of each other, according to Maryland State Police. 

    The Pep Up Express store along Route 50 in Cambridge had damage to their front door.  MSP said the two suspects backed their truck up to the front of the store, broke in through the bottom glass and dragged the ATM outside.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices