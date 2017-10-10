Cook Out Fight Footage Released

One of the suspects standing on the hood of the students' car.

SALISBURY, Md.- Salisbury City Police released the surveillance footage capturing a fight at Cook Out that left three Salisbury University students in the hospital last month.

Police said six or seven men surrounded the students' car in the drive thru line before one jumped onto the car. Video shows the man gets off the hood after students exit the car. Then a fight breaks out among the all-male group.

Salisbury University junior Kathy Sesay said she couldn't believe someone seemingly unprovoked would do that.

""Cause it was just so random, it could've happened to anybody," Sesay said.

Senior Connor Reeves said it made him think differently about where he goes.

"It's awful. Never know when you're walking home from whereever you are, if you're out to the bars or something, walking home from class it's something you kind of have to keep in the back of your mind," Reeves said.

Salisbury City Police Chief Barbara Duncan explained the video didn't provide them with any new information in regards to the suspects. That's why police are asking for the public's assistance to help officials identify those involved.

"We had some calls coming in intitially that were helpful. And we'd like to regenerate those calls if at all possible. And have individuals reach out, call in, once they see the video that's what we're hoping for," Chief Duncan said.

Chief Duncan said police have never suspected the fight was gang-related. She encouraged members of the community to call police at 410-548-3165 or to remain anonymous call Salisbury Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776.