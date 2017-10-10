Combined MDOT MVA/DNR Service Center Comes to Salisbury

Salisbury, Md.- The Maryland Department of Transportation officially joined with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources today at the service center in Salisbury. The merger will now allow people to obtain a variety of licenses under the same roof.

The proclaimed 'one-stop shop' service include vehicle and boat registration, recreational hunting, fishing, and crabbing licenses, as well as commercial fishing and off-road vehicle permits.

"It's all part of what the MVA and Department of Transportation are working on in terms of customer service. It's a focus for governor Hogan, it's a focus for us and we're doing everything we can to bring a service to our residents," Chrissy Nizer, Motor Vehicle Administrator, said.

In addition, the Salisbury MDOT MVA branch office features TSA Pre-Check and Transportation Worker Identification Credential card services.

The TSA Pre-Check program allows U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents to enroll directly in an expedited screening program that allows travelers to leave on their shoes, light outerwear and belt, keep a laptop in its case and compliant liquids/gels bag in a carry-on, in select TSA airport checkpoint screening lanes.

The TWIC card is a vital credential for the trucking community, maritime workers, longshoremen, and contractors to access secure port locations. As of October 6th, the Salisbury branch has processed 230 TSA Pre-Check and 79 TWIC card transactions.

Salisbury is the second combined MDOT MVA/DNR location. The first combine service center opened in Essex in May 2017.