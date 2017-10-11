Delaware Doing its Part to Help Hurricane Victims - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Delaware Doing its Part to Help Hurricane Victims

Posted: 10/11/2017

NEWARK, Del. (AP) - Delawareans are doing their best to lend a helping hand to the victims of the recent hurricanes in the Atlantic.

Gov. John Carney is announcing a new website where Delawareans can learn about different ways to donate to disaster relief efforts, as well as volunteer their time.

U.S. Senator Chris Coons and Delaware National Guard Adjutant General Carol Timmons are among other officials who planned to join Carney on Wednesday to encourage contributions to the relief efforts.

Last week, the Delaware Emergency Management Agency, Delaware State Police, and the Delaware Citizens Corps, along with the International Longshoremen's Association Local 1694, announced a campaign to gather donated supplies to aid relief efforts in Puerto Rico.

Supplies will be accepted at Delaware State Police locations statewide through Oct. 18.

