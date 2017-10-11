5 Charged in Maryland Woman's Killing - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

5 Charged in Maryland Woman's Killing

Posted: 10/11/2017 09:18:00 -04:00 Updated:

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- Five people have been charged in the death of a Maryland woman who was found buried in a secret grave.

Jenni Rivera Lopez was driven June 24 to a remote spot on or near the grounds of a youth camp on the outskirts of Annapolis. Police said she was beaten to death and buried there. Police found her body on Sept. 20 after an unnamed person provided information about her death.

Police said the killing was orchestrated by at least five people in varying ways. All five are being held without bond.

The Capital Gazette newspaper reported that people familiar with the investigation said the gang MS-13 was involved in Lopez's killing. The El Salvadoran gang has been linked to recent violent crimes in the Annapolis area.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • As Neglected Animals Recover, the Owners' Family Speaks Out

    Neglected Animals Recovering, Family of Owner Speaks Out

    10/10/2017 18:58:00 -04:002017-10-10 22:58:00 GMT
    Wednesday, October 11 2017 8:10 AM EDT2017-10-11 12:10:14 GMT
    SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - The 31 dogs rescued from a home in Seaford are on the mend, officials say."After our team worked to shave them down, we saw what we expected: that they were severely emaciated," says Brandywine Valley SPCA Georgetown Campus DirectorMore
    The 31 dogs rescued from a home in Seaford are on the mend, officials say.More

  • Cook Out Fight Footage Released

    Cook Out Fight Footage Released

    10/10/2017 17:13:00 -04:002017-10-10 21:13:00 GMT
    Tuesday, October 10 2017 5:24 PM EDT2017-10-10 21:24:31 GMT
    One of the suspects assaulting a student.One of the suspects assaulting a student.
    Salisbury City Police released the surveillance footage capturing a fight at Cook Out that left three Salisbury University students in the hospital last month.More
    Salisbury City Police released the surveillance footage capturing a fight at Cook Out that left three Salisbury University students in the hospital last month.More

  • Officials: Dozens of Severely Neglected Animals Rescued in Seaford

    Officials: Dozens of Severely Neglected Animals Rescued in Seaford

    10/09/2017 15:23:00 -04:002017-10-09 19:23:00 GMT
    Tuesday, October 10 2017 3:19 PM EDT2017-10-10 19:19:18 GMT
    Some of the severely neglected dogs seized from a property in Seaford, Del. (Photo credit: Brandywine Valley SPCA)Some of the severely neglected dogs seized from a property in Seaford, Del. (Photo credit: Brandywine Valley SPCA)
    Authorities say a tip from the public led to the rescue of 31 severely neglected animals from a property in Seaford, Del.More
    Authorities say a tip from the public led to the rescue of 31 severely neglected animals from a property in Seaford, Del.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Cook Out Fight Footage Released, Part 2

    Cook Out Fight Footage Released, Part 2

    Salisbury City Police released the surveillance footage capturing a fight at Cook Out that left three Salisbury University students in the hospital last month. 

    Police said six or seven men surrounded the students' car in the drive thru line before one jumped onto the car.  Video shows the man gets off the hood after students exit the car.  Then a fight breaks out among the all-male group.

    More

    Salisbury City Police released the surveillance footage capturing a fight at Cook Out that left three Salisbury University students in the hospital last month. 

    Police said six or seven men surrounded the students' car in the drive thru line before one jumped onto the car.  Video shows the man gets off the hood after students exit the car.  Then a fight breaks out among the all-male group.

    More

  • As Neglected Animals Recover, the Owner's Family Speaks Out

    As Neglected Animals Recover, the Owner's Family Speaks Out

    The 31 dogs rescued from a home in Seaford are on the mend, officials say.

    "After our team worked to shave them down, we saw what we expected: that they were severely emaciated," says Brandywine Valley SPCA Georgetown Campus Director Walter Fenstermacher. "But what we didn't expect was how warm their personalities were and how forthcoming they were and wanted to be pet and loved by our staff members."

    More

    The 31 dogs rescued from a home in Seaford are on the mend, officials say.

    "After our team worked to shave them down, we saw what we expected: that they were severely emaciated," says Brandywine Valley SPCA Georgetown Campus Director Walter Fenstermacher. "But what we didn't expect was how warm their personalities were and how forthcoming they were and wanted to be pet and loved by our staff members."

    More

  • Cook Out Fight Footage Released

    Cook Out Fight Footage Released

    Salisbury City Police released the surveillance footage capturing a fight at Cook Out that left three Salisbury University students in the hospital last month.

    More

    Salisbury City Police released the surveillance footage capturing a fight at Cook Out that left three Salisbury University students in the hospital last month.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices