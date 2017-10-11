Laurel Police Ask for Help Identifying Suspected Car Thief

LAUREL, Del.- The Laurel Police Department is asking for assistance with identifying a suspected car thief.

According to police, the man pictured entered Banner Motor Cars at 102 West St. and stole a 2008 Blue Dodge Caravan.

The car was last seen displaying Maryland registration #14797M5.

The man was last seen wearing a black head wrap, white T-shirt, gray sweatpants, black and white shoes and a black backpack. Anyone with information about the incident or the man is asked to contact Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or Patrolman Little of the Laurel Police Department at 302-875-2244.

The owner of Banner Motor Cars is offering a $500 reward.