Delmar Man Arrested for Burglary at Redner's Market

GEORGETOWN, Del. - Georgetown Police Department has arrested a Delmar man for attempting to steal from the Redner's Market.

Police say 54-year-old Paul Fleetwood of Delmar, Md., was confronted by a member of the store's loss prevention staff. At that time, the store says Fleetwood pushed a cart of stolen items at the staff member.

According to staff members, they attempted to block to store exit and the suspect pushed one of their employees while attempting to flee.

Officers say Fleetwood was eventually detained by Redner's staff until Georgetown Police arrived. A store employee received a minor injury to the elbow while holding with the suspect.

Police arrested Fleetwood for second-degree robbery.

Fleetwood was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court and released on $5000 unsecured bond.