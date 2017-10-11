Delmar Man Arrested for Burglary at Redner's Market - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Delmar Man Arrested for Burglary at Redner's Market

Posted: 10/11/2017 10:54:00 -04:00 Updated:

GEORGETOWN, Del. - Georgetown Police Department has arrested a Delmar man for attempting to steal from the Redner's Market.

Police say 54-year-old Paul Fleetwood of Delmar, Md., was confronted by a member of the store's loss prevention staff. At that time, the store says Fleetwood pushed a cart of stolen items at the staff member.

According to staff members, they attempted to block to store exit and the suspect pushed one of their employees while attempting to flee.

Officers say Fleetwood was eventually detained by Redner's staff until Georgetown Police arrived. A store employee received a minor injury to the elbow while holding with the suspect.

Police arrested Fleetwood for second-degree robbery.

Fleetwood was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court and released on $5000 unsecured bond.

 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Amphitheater Coming to Downtown Salisbury

    Amphitheater Coming to Downtown Salisbury

    10/11/2017 13:13:00 -04:002017-10-11 17:13:00 GMT
    Wednesday, October 11 2017 1:15 PM EDT2017-10-11 17:15:44 GMT
    The City of Salisbury begins the design and planning for their new amphitheater to be built in downtown Salisbury.More
    The City of Salisbury begins the design and planning for their new amphitheater to be built in downtown Salisbury.More

  • Major Traffic Shift Coming to Salisbury Bypass

    Major Traffic Shift Coming to Salisbury Bypass

    10/11/2017 13:04:00 -04:002017-10-11 17:04:00 GMT
    Wednesday, October 11 2017 1:15 PM EDT2017-10-11 17:15:28 GMT
    The Salisbury Bypass bridge at MD 346. (Photo credit: SHA)The Salisbury Bypass bridge at MD 346. (Photo credit: SHA)
    The Maryland State Highway Administration says the Salisbury Bypass project remains on schedule with a major traffic shift for approximately three miles beginning in mid-October.More
    The Maryland State Highway Administration says the Salisbury Bypass project remains on schedule with a major traffic shift for approximately three miles beginning in mid-October.More

  • Delaware Sees Spike in Deadly Drug Overdoses

    Delaware Sees Spike in Deadly Drug Overdoses

    10/11/2017 12:57:00 -04:002017-10-11 16:57:00 GMT
    Wednesday, October 11 2017 1:00 PM EDT2017-10-11 17:00:37 GMT
    A recent wave of fatal drug overdoses in Delaware has pushed the state's death toll to 171 for the year.More
    A recent wave of fatal drug overdoses in Delaware has pushed the state's death toll to 171 for the year.More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • As Neglected Animals Recover, the Owners' Family Speaks Out

    Neglected Animals Recovering, Family of Owner Speaks Out

    10/10/2017 18:58:00 -04:002017-10-10 22:58:00 GMT
    Wednesday, October 11 2017 8:10 AM EDT2017-10-11 12:10:14 GMT
    SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - The 31 dogs rescued from a home in Seaford are on the mend, officials say."After our team worked to shave them down, we saw what we expected: that they were severely emaciated," says Brandywine Valley SPCA Georgetown Campus DirectorMore
    The 31 dogs rescued from a home in Seaford are on the mend, officials say.More

  • Cook Out Fight Footage Released

    Cook Out Fight Footage Released

    10/10/2017 17:13:00 -04:002017-10-10 21:13:00 GMT
    Tuesday, October 10 2017 5:24 PM EDT2017-10-10 21:24:31 GMT
    One of the suspects assaulting a student.One of the suspects assaulting a student.
    Salisbury City Police released the surveillance footage capturing a fight at Cook Out that left three Salisbury University students in the hospital last month.More
    Salisbury City Police released the surveillance footage capturing a fight at Cook Out that left three Salisbury University students in the hospital last month.More

  • Man Sentenced in Case of Body Found in Fruitland

    Man Sentenced in Case of Body Found in Fruitland

    10/11/2017 07:52:00 -04:002017-10-11 11:52:00 GMT
    Wednesday, October 11 2017 7:59 AM EDT2017-10-11 11:59:49 GMT
    Douglas HarlowDouglas Harlow
    A Fruitland man accused of murdering and burying a man in a shallow grave near a home in Wicomico County last winter has been sentenced to prison.More
    A Fruitland man accused of murdering and burying a man in a shallow grave near a home in Wicomico County last winter has been sentenced to prison.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Cook Out Fight Footage Released, Part 2

    Cook Out Fight Footage Released, Part 2

    Salisbury City Police released the surveillance footage capturing a fight at Cook Out that left three Salisbury University students in the hospital last month. 

    Police said six or seven men surrounded the students' car in the drive thru line before one jumped onto the car.  Video shows the man gets off the hood after students exit the car.  Then a fight breaks out among the all-male group.

    More

    Salisbury City Police released the surveillance footage capturing a fight at Cook Out that left three Salisbury University students in the hospital last month. 

    Police said six or seven men surrounded the students' car in the drive thru line before one jumped onto the car.  Video shows the man gets off the hood after students exit the car.  Then a fight breaks out among the all-male group.

    More

  • As Neglected Animals Recover, the Owner's Family Speaks Out

    As Neglected Animals Recover, the Owner's Family Speaks Out

    The 31 dogs rescued from a home in Seaford are on the mend, officials say.

    "After our team worked to shave them down, we saw what we expected: that they were severely emaciated," says Brandywine Valley SPCA Georgetown Campus Director Walter Fenstermacher. "But what we didn't expect was how warm their personalities were and how forthcoming they were and wanted to be pet and loved by our staff members."

    More

    The 31 dogs rescued from a home in Seaford are on the mend, officials say.

    "After our team worked to shave them down, we saw what we expected: that they were severely emaciated," says Brandywine Valley SPCA Georgetown Campus Director Walter Fenstermacher. "But what we didn't expect was how warm their personalities were and how forthcoming they were and wanted to be pet and loved by our staff members."

    More

  • Cook Out Fight Footage Released

    Cook Out Fight Footage Released

    Salisbury City Police released the surveillance footage capturing a fight at Cook Out that left three Salisbury University students in the hospital last month.

    More

    Salisbury City Police released the surveillance footage capturing a fight at Cook Out that left three Salisbury University students in the hospital last month.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices