Fight Leads to Two Arrested in Milford

MILFORD, Del. - Milford Police Department arrested two women after a fight at the Mispillion Apartment complex.

On Monday, Oct. 9, the Milford Police Department Patrol Division responded to the 700 block of Mispillion Apartments for a fight.

Once officers arrived on scene they arrested 25-year-old Destiny Blake of Millsboro and 25-year-old Jazmine Mann of Milford.

An investigation also revealed that Mann was banned from Mispillion Apartments in Aug. 2013 by the property management.

Police charged Blake with offensive touching. Mann was also charged with offensive touching and third-degree criminal trespassing.

Blake was released on $250 unsecured bail with a no contact order with Mann.

Mann was released on $350 unsecured bail with a no contact order with Blake and Mispillion Apartments.

Both Blake and Mann were ordered to appear in Sussex County Court of Common Pleas at a later date reference to this case.