Tractor-trailer Crash Shuts Down SR1 Between Smyrna and Middletown

SMYRNA, Del.- Delaware State Police say a Wednesday morning tractor-trailer crash on SR1 has left a portion of the highway closed in both directions between Smyrna and Middletown.

Police said the accident happened at around 8:21 a.m. and involved a tractor-trailer that jack-knifed on on SR1 southbound in the area of New Discovery Road. SR 1 southbound remains closed at DE 299 (Middletown/Odessa) and northbound is closed at Exit 119 (Smyrna).

As a result of the crash the driver of the tractor-trailer was flown to Christiana Hospital by DSP helicopter Trooper 4 with serious injuries.

Road closures of up to 12 hours are possible, according to police.