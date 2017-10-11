Tractor-trailer Crash Shuts Down SR1 Between Smyrna and Middleto - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Tractor-trailer Crash Shuts Down SR1 Between Smyrna and Middletown

Posted: 10/11/2017 11:33:00 -04:00 Updated:
Wednesday morning's crash scene between Smyrna and Middletown. (Photo credit: Aaron and Terri Stoneburner) Wednesday morning's crash scene between Smyrna and Middletown. (Photo credit: Aaron and Terri Stoneburner)

SMYRNA, Del.- Delaware State Police say a Wednesday morning tractor-trailer crash on SR1 has left a portion of the highway closed in both directions between Smyrna and Middletown. 

Police said the accident happened at around 8:21 a.m. and involved a tractor-trailer that jack-knifed on on SR1 southbound in the area of New Discovery Road. SR 1 southbound remains closed at DE 299 (Middletown/Odessa) and northbound is closed at Exit 119 (Smyrna).

As a result of the crash the driver of the tractor-trailer was flown to Christiana Hospital by DSP helicopter Trooper 4 with serious injuries.

Road closures of up to 12 hours are possible, according to police. 

