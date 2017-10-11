Man Shot South of Dover

DOVER, Del.- Delaware State Police say a man had to be rushed to the hospital following a Wednesday morning shooting that occurred in the Capitol Park development south of Dover.

Police said the incident happened in the area of the 100 block of Presidents Drive where the victim was shot by an unknown suspect or suspects. The victim, whose name has not yet been released, was transported from the scene by EMS and transported to an area hospital where he is currently being treated.

This investigation is still in the early stages and detectives are continuing to conduct interviews and collect evidence at the scene to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident. Additional information and investigative details will be disseminated as soon as it becomes available and the investigation progresses, according to police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the DSP Major Crimes Unit at 302-679-4454. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, or via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.