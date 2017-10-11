Man Shot South of Dover

Salisbury City Police released the surveillance footage capturing a fight at Cook Out that left three Salisbury University students in the hospital last month.
Police said six or seven men surrounded the students' car in the drive thru line before one jumped onto the car. Video shows the man gets off the hood after students exit the car. Then a fight breaks out among the all-male group.More
The 31 dogs rescued from a home in Seaford are on the mend, officials say.
"After our team worked to shave them down, we saw what we expected: that they were severely emaciated," says Brandywine Valley SPCA Georgetown Campus Director Walter Fenstermacher. "But what we didn't expect was how warm their personalities were and how forthcoming they were and wanted to be pet and loved by our staff members."More
