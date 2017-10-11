Major Traffic Shift Coming to Salisbury Bypass

SALISBURY, Md.- The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration says it remains on-schedule with the project to rehabilitate the US 13/US 50 (Salisbury Bypass) bridges.

Bridge work on the southbound US 13 ramp to the eastbound bypass is nearly complete. SHA will reopen this ramp the week of Oct. and remove the temporary traffic signals on Naylor Mill Road that were used for the detour.

This is part of the 11-bridge rehabilitation project along the northeast section of the bypass.

On Oct. , crews will open a temporary median crossover near the Norfolk Southern Railroad overpass to direct southbound traffic to the northbound side of the bypass. This shift is necessary for work to begin on the southbound bridges over the railroad, MD 346 (Old Ocean City Road) and US 50 Business (Ocean Gateway). To safely implement the new pattern a brief closure of the southbound bypass may be necessary between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. Motorists are encouraged to plan alternate routes for that time.

With this shift, all traffic will run bidirectional on the northbound side of the bypass for approximately three miles, from north of the railroad to south of Parker Pond. This pattern will remain in place through . Crews have been working on the southbound bridges over MD 350 (Mt. Hermon Road) and Parker Pond and the US 13 ramp bridge since July.

SHA will use message signs along the bypass and US 13 to remind motorists of work dates. All dates are weather-dependent.

Motorists are urged to observe the reduced work zone speed limit (55 mph) and cooperate with merging vehicles. Expect stop-and-go traffic during peak periods and be alert for exiting vehicles particularly at the US 50 eastbound off ramp. The attached map and animation will help motorists understand the new temporary traffic pattern.