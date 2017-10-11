Amphitheater Coming to Downtown Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md.- The City of Salisbury begins the design and planning phase for its new amphitheater to be built in downtown Salisbury.

Delmarva Veteran Builders has been contracted to work on the project that will build a 700- person amphitheater on the river walk in downtown Salisbury.

Chris Eccleston from Delmarva Veteran Builders said they are honored to work on the project and said, " It just makes sense now to have a structure there a permanent structure. Something that we can be proud of a downtown landmark."

Musicians like Jason Lee from SBY Radio said after Headquarters Live shut down people have been looking for a new live music outlet, and this could be the answer.

"We didn't have it anymore... and we're all very confused and thinking... what do we do now?" Lee said.

Mayor Jake Day said this project is all apart of Salisbury's 20 year downtown revitalization plan. Day said, " That's ultimately part of our responsibility when we think about the economic growth of our community. Is to attract people to want to be here to want to spend time here and want to have fun things to do."

The first big event to be held at the amphitheater will be the 2018 National Folk Festival.

Delmarva Veteran Builders said they are looking to break ground in March and complete the project in July.