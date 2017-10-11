Henry S. Parker Athletic Complex Construction Heads for Completion

SALISBURY, Md. - Construction to expand the Henry S. Parker Athletic Complex in Salisbury is about 80 percent complete and one step closer to the finish line, officials said.

Synthetic turf has been laid down on the three new ball fields at the complex. Dugouts for the new fields are also currently being built.

Once the $3 million project is complete, there will be eight ball fields available for play, rather than just five.

Wicomico County Director of of Parks and Tourism Steve Miller said the new fields will make the complex more attractive when tournament organizers book venues.

Miller said more tournaments hosted at the complex could result in a significant economic bump for the county.

"This facility alone is responsible for over $30 million of economic activity, which includes hotels, restaurants, [and] gas," said Miller.

Residence Inn General Manager Anthony James said he will welcome any more business with open arms.

The expanded Henry S. Athletic Complex is expected to be complete and ready for first pitch this spring.