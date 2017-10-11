Community Helps Boy in Need of Service Dog

Princess Anne, Md.- Behind the toy trucks and the tablet, you'll find 9-year-old Raheem Redding. Born six weeks premature with hydrocephalus, Raheem has battled extensive medical issues his entire life, even suffering from seizures.

"It's been a struggle, because it's just the fact of us working. We never know what's going to wind up happening. It's not controllable at this point and time," Raheem's father, Rondell Redding said.

Rondell recalls the night Raheem was born. One minute he was in the backyard working, the next minute he found himself next to his wife in the hospital.

"He was out and then he was gone. There were a bunch of complications with him. It was a scary moment for me because I didn't know what was going on in the room. They didn't say much," Rondell said.

Everyday brings its own set of challenges, but despite the hardships he's faced for the past several years Raheem reminds those around him how precious life is.

"Raheem shows us just how important it is to love and take everyday as important. Because everyday that we have him is an important one," Raheem's grandmother, Isha Redding, said.

Now, doctors and the Redding family have come up with the idea to seek help from a service dog. They've teamed up with the 4 paws for Ability Inc. And now need to come up with $17,000 for the animal.

The dog would help Raheem by alerting those around him right before he has a seizure, and could even prevent them in the first place.

The community has stepped up to the plate to help the little boy out. A few men on Rondell's softball team have taken on the task of organizing a softball tournament that will benefit Raheem.

"They go above and beyond for me and once they found out about Raheem and some of the issues we were having and what they really wanted to do with it. These guys came together without me even knowing and were putting stuff together," Rondell said.

Besides the softball games being played, the event also includes raffles, food, and drinks. It will take place on November 4th and 5th and is open to the public.

"We're trying to get everyone and anyone that can to come out, enjoy some time with us. To meet and greet him, just to see what this kid's all about," Rondell said.

If you would like to donate to Raheem's page, you can click here. You can also still sign up to play in the softball tournament, find out more by visiting the Facebook page.