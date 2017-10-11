Fitzwater Construction to Begin in November

SALISBURY, Md.- The city of Salisbury will have more construction heading to the downtown area soon.

Mayor Jacob Day says the Fitzwater Street area will undergo a number of projects over the next 18 months to two years. The big project that's planned helps the Port of Salisbury Marina.

"It's a major project. $5.5 million to rebuild this pump station as well as the gravity sewer all the way underneath Fitzwater Street," Day said.

Day said bids are out for the construction repairs and repaving which will start on Parsons Road and eventually continue onto Fitzwater Street.

"You can see portions of it that have completely failed, you can see portions of it that are dipping. So this will be reconstructed, base and everything, all the way up," Day said.

A major concern for neighbors is the low area of Fitzwater Street that often floods. The mayor said there's nothing the city can do to fix it because of the geography of that section.

"Given that that's the lowest point in Salisbury, there's not going to be a moment in time where we don't have a flooding issue over there. There is not a way to address that. It will not happen," Day said.

Day did say that a redesign of the street should help cause less flooding to the road. Things like the curvature of the surface and storm water drainage will improve the amount of water that actually gets to the street.

A new public parking lot and gazebo are planned to go next to the Waterside Park. Reconstruction is estimated to begin on Parsons Road in November.