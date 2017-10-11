Milford Woman Remembers Las Vegas Victims

MILFORD, Del. --- Crystal Skinner may be a Delaware native, but she spent several years in Las Vegas and attended the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival a number of times.

The event was targeted by gunman Stephen Paddock, who opened fire on Oct. 1 from a nearby hotel room, killing 59 people and injuring hundreds of others.

"I was supposed to be in Vegas in October. I went to that event for the past five years," Skinner said, holding back tears.

Skinner said she spent several of the past years in Las Vegas, before primarily moving back to Milford. But she said she knew many people who were wounded or killed in the attack, prompting her to take a trip to Vegas.

While there, Skinner said she attended vigils and helped victims' families with things like moving cars belonging to the victims.

"I just went out and started handing out Gatorades to the police officers, thanking the police officers, the first responders," she said.

Now back on Delmarva, Skinner has attached the words "Vegas Strong" to the front of her car in a tribute to the victims of the mass shooting.