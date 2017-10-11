Milford Woman Remembers Las Vegas Victims - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Milford Woman Remembers Las Vegas Victims

Posted: 10/11/2017 20:06:00 -04:00 Updated:

MILFORD, Del. --- Crystal Skinner may be a Delaware native, but she spent several years in Las Vegas and attended the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival a number of times.

The event was targeted by gunman Stephen Paddock, who opened fire on Oct. 1 from a nearby hotel room, killing 59 people and injuring hundreds of others.

"I was supposed to be in Vegas in October. I went to that event for the past five years," Skinner said, holding back tears.

Skinner said she spent several of the past years in Las Vegas, before primarily moving back to Milford. But she said she knew many people who were wounded or killed in the attack, prompting her to take a trip to Vegas.

While there, Skinner said she attended vigils and helped victims' families with things like moving cars belonging to the victims.

"I just went out and started handing out Gatorades to the police officers, thanking the police officers, the first responders," she said.

Now back on Delmarva, Skinner has attached the words "Vegas Strong" to the front of her car in a tribute to the victims of the mass shooting.

  Cook Out Fight Footage Released, Part 2

    Cook Out Fight Footage Released, Part 2

    Salisbury City Police released the surveillance footage capturing a fight at Cook Out that left three Salisbury University students in the hospital last month. 

    Police said six or seven men surrounded the students' car in the drive thru line before one jumped onto the car.  Video shows the man gets off the hood after students exit the car.  Then a fight breaks out among the all-male group.

    More

    Salisbury City Police released the surveillance footage capturing a fight at Cook Out that left three Salisbury University students in the hospital last month. 

    Police said six or seven men surrounded the students' car in the drive thru line before one jumped onto the car.  Video shows the man gets off the hood after students exit the car.  Then a fight breaks out among the all-male group.

    More

  As Neglected Animals Recover, the Owner's Family Speaks Out

    As Neglected Animals Recover, the Owner's Family Speaks Out

    The 31 dogs rescued from a home in Seaford are on the mend, officials say.

    "After our team worked to shave them down, we saw what we expected: that they were severely emaciated," says Brandywine Valley SPCA Georgetown Campus Director Walter Fenstermacher. "But what we didn't expect was how warm their personalities were and how forthcoming they were and wanted to be pet and loved by our staff members."

    More

    The 31 dogs rescued from a home in Seaford are on the mend, officials say.

    "After our team worked to shave them down, we saw what we expected: that they were severely emaciated," says Brandywine Valley SPCA Georgetown Campus Director Walter Fenstermacher. "But what we didn't expect was how warm their personalities were and how forthcoming they were and wanted to be pet and loved by our staff members."

    More

  Community Helps Boy in Need of Service Dog

    Community Helps Boy in Need of Service Dog

    Behind the toy trucks and the tablet, you'll find 9-year-old Raheem Redding. Born six weeks premature, with hydrocephalus, Raheem has battled extensive medical issues his entire life. Even suffering from seizures.

    More

    Behind the toy trucks and the tablet, you'll find 9-year-old Raheem Redding. Born six weeks premature, with hydrocephalus, Raheem has battled extensive medical issues his entire life. Even suffering from seizures.

    More
