As Neglected Animals Recover, the Owners' Stepson Speaks Out

SEAFORD, Del.- New information about the dozens of severely neglected animals that were rescued from a property in Seaford was revealed on Wednesday.

WBOC got the chance to see the property where 31 dogs were rescued from and another 43 were found dead.

Michael Brack says his late father was a professional groomer. Together, his father and stepfather bred and showed dogs.

"They were the kind of people that if you needed to get rid of your dog ...they were the ones to call,” says Brack.

Brack was completely perplexed as to why dogs were found in dire conditions in the back of his stepfather’s house.

“When I open the kennel door, I turned the light on and it was... I don’t want to describe it. It was the worst sight I ever seen as far as crates, tunnels and feces and dead dogs lying there,” Brack said.

As to why his stepfather neglected these dogs?

The family says depression.

“Always, I asked him all the time, all the time, 'Do you need help?' [He would say] 'They're taken care of their taken care of,’” Brack said.

The family hopes this story urges other people to take charge of their health.

"People if you need help for depression or if you're overwhelmed...and people are asking you for help...just take the help,” Brack said.

The Brandywine Valley SPCA in Georgetown has been working relentlessly to get the neglected dogs back on their feet. Some of the dogs are just now learning to walk again after surviving the horrific conditions in Seaford.