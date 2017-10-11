Police Investigating Overturned Propane Truck Near Frankford

FRANKFORD, De. -- Police are investigating the crash of an overturned propane truck this morning.

According to the Delaware State Police, a 37-year-old Georgetown man driving a propane truck for Pep-Up Inc. southbound on Pepper Road, just south of Frankford, when the driver drifted off the road and overturned into the yard of a private residence. Police said a small amount of the propane leaked from the truck before another employee close by sealed it up. The incident happened around 11:09 a.m.

Police said the driver was able to free himself from the truck and was slightly injured, but he refused medical treatment.

State Troopers are continuing to investigate the incident, and said that no charges have currently been filed. Police said Delaware Department of Natural Resources also responded to the scene and helped cleanup the spill.

Pepper Road south of Lazy Lagoon Road was closed for approximately three hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.