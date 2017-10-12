Former Airman Faces Sentencing in Child Porn Case - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Former Airman Faces Sentencing in Child Porn Case

Posted: 10/12/2017 03:50:00 -04:00 Updated:

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - Federal prosecutors say a former airman at Dover Air Force Base deserves at least seven years in prison for amassing what they describe as a horrifying collection of child pornography while using sophisticated computer technology to hide his identity.

Prosecutors say 27-year-old Robert Hollingsworth deserves no leniency for serving in the military but, if anything, should be held to a higher standard for wearing a uniform.

Hollingsworth, who was arrested in January, was to be sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty in June to one count of possession of child pornography of a minor under 12 years of age. That offense carries a maximum penalty of 20 years behind bars.

Prosecutors say investigators collected thousands of pornographic images involving more than 160 children, 16 of whom have submitted victim impact statements.

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • As Neglected Animals Recover, the Owner's Family Speaks Out

    As Neglected Animals Recover, the Owner's Family Speaks Out

    The 31 dogs rescued from a home in Seaford are on the mend, officials say.

    "After our team worked to shave them down, we saw what we expected: that they were severely emaciated," says Brandywine Valley SPCA Georgetown Campus Director Walter Fenstermacher. "But what we didn't expect was how warm their personalities were and how forthcoming they were and wanted to be pet and loved by our staff members."

    More

    The 31 dogs rescued from a home in Seaford are on the mend, officials say.

    "After our team worked to shave them down, we saw what we expected: that they were severely emaciated," says Brandywine Valley SPCA Georgetown Campus Director Walter Fenstermacher. "But what we didn't expect was how warm their personalities were and how forthcoming they were and wanted to be pet and loved by our staff members."

    More

  • Delmarva Woman Returns Home After Helping Victims in Las Vegas

    Delmarva Woman Returns Home After Helping Victims in Las Vegas

    Crystal Skinner grew up in Milford. She was supposed to be in Las Vegas at the concert were the mass shooting took place. She knew people hurt and killed there, which prompted her to fly out and volunteer to help.

    More

    Crystal Skinner grew up in Milford. She was supposed to be in Las Vegas at the concert were the mass shooting took place. She knew people hurt and killed there, which prompted her to fly out and volunteer to help.

    More

  • Cook Out Fight Footage Released, Part 2

    Cook Out Fight Footage Released, Part 2

    Salisbury City Police released the surveillance footage capturing a fight at Cook Out that left three Salisbury University students in the hospital last month. 

    Police said six or seven men surrounded the students' car in the drive thru line before one jumped onto the car.  Video shows the man gets off the hood after students exit the car.  Then a fight breaks out among the all-male group.

    More

    Salisbury City Police released the surveillance footage capturing a fight at Cook Out that left three Salisbury University students in the hospital last month. 

    Police said six or seven men surrounded the students' car in the drive thru line before one jumped onto the car.  Video shows the man gets off the hood after students exit the car.  Then a fight breaks out among the all-male group.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices