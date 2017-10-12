Former Airman Faces Sentencing in Child Porn Case

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - Federal prosecutors say a former airman at Dover Air Force Base deserves at least seven years in prison for amassing what they describe as a horrifying collection of child pornography while using sophisticated computer technology to hide his identity.

Prosecutors say 27-year-old Robert Hollingsworth deserves no leniency for serving in the military but, if anything, should be held to a higher standard for wearing a uniform.

Hollingsworth, who was arrested in January, was to be sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty in June to one count of possession of child pornography of a minor under 12 years of age. That offense carries a maximum penalty of 20 years behind bars.

Prosecutors say investigators collected thousands of pornographic images involving more than 160 children, 16 of whom have submitted victim impact statements.