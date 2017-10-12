Dover Dance Instructor Wants Bail Modified in Child Sex Case

DOVER, Del. (AP) - A dance instructor accused of unlawful sexual contact with a teenage boy is asking a judge to modify his bail conditions.

Sixty-five-year-old Alexander Boitsov of Hockessin is out on $2,000 bond.

He's been ordered to have no contact with children under 18. He is seeking a court's permission to have contact with his minor grandchildren.

A judge is to hold a hearing Thursday to consider the request.

Boitsov was arrested in June at the Ellison School of Ballet in New York City on a warrant obtained by Dover police. The arrest came a few days after a 17-year-old boy reported Boitsov had taken him into a locker room at a dance school in Dover, told him to undress and engaged in sexual contact with him.