Virginia Will Pitch 10 Sites to Amazon in Bid for HQ2

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- Virginia officials plan to pitch 10 sites to Amazon next week in an intense competition to get the online retail giant to build its second North American headquarters in the state.

Three of the properties are located in the Richmond area, including a scenic farm overlooking the James River, a pocket of undeveloped land in the heart of the regional expressway system and a swath of city-owned land at an interstate gateway into the city.



State and regional officials have identified three potential sites in Hampton Roads and four potential sites in northern Virginia.



Seattle-based Amazon announced its plans to build a second headquarters last month. The site would employ 50,000 people.



Proposals are due by Oct. 19.

