Maya Rockeymoore Cummings Announces Run for Md. Governor

BALTIMORE (AP)- Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, a policy consultant and wife of Rep. Elijah Cummings, says she'll seek the Democratic nomination for governor in Maryland.



Republican Gov. Larry Hogan is seeking a second term in next year's election.



Rockeymoore Cummings says she's concerned about economic inequality in the state.



Rockeymoore Cummings is 46. She earned a doctorate in political science from Purdue University. She has more than two decades of experience working in the public and private sectors, including as chief of staff to New York congressman Charles B. Rangel, at the National Urban League and at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation. She started Global Policy Solutions, a social change strategy firm, in 2005.



Her campaign, announced Thursday, is her first run for public office.