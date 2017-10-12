The Downing Project Nears Completion - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

The Downing Project Nears Completion

Posted: 10/12/2017 13:19:00 -04:00 Updated:

PRINCESS ANNE, Md.- The Downing Project comes full circle in Princess Anne almost a year after tragedy.

In December of 2016 Airealle Sells and her two children we're allegedly beaten by Sell's boyfriend Sharef Hayward.

After Sell's passing her two children Adyahnn and Naomy carry on her legacy.

Their grandmother Valentina Downing took them in and after nearly 6 months of volunteering and hard work, their new home is almost move-in ready.

Molly Hilligoss from Wicomico County Habitat said this is project she will remember forever.

"An outpouring of support and funding and just love for this family and the community wrapping their arms around Valentina and these two children it's just terrific," Hilligoss said.

With the anniversary of that day in Princess Anne fast approaching, Valentina said she has learned a lot.

"That we still have a community that's willing to help. People are still calling me saying don't buy this and don't buy that let me know what you need," Downing said.

Valentina's known as a woman who doesn't ask for much, but she told us there is one thing she wants. Airealle was an organ donor so, Valentina said one day she hopes to meet the person who has her heart.

Wicomico Habitat hopes to see the project completed by the end of the month. They said there will be a blessing ceremony November 11th.

 

