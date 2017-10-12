Woman Shot Outside of Grasonville Senior Center

GRASONVILLE, Md. - A 32-year-old woman was flown to shock trauma after Queen Anne's officers reported to a shooting near the Grasonville Senior Center.

On Thursday, Oct. 12, just after eight in the morning, EMS was dispatched to the Grasonville Senior Center for a reported fall.

On arrival, the Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Office found a female was shot in her upper chest.

According to police, the woman was flown to shock trauma for non-life threatening injuries.

Queen Anne's County Public School Officials placed Grasonville Elementary School on lockdown for an hour until the sheriff's office cleared the scene.

An investigation found that the gunshot wound was self-inflicted and there is no suspect at large.