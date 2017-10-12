GOP Candidate for Virginia AG Pledges to Defend State Laws - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

GOP Candidate for Virginia AG Pledges to Defend State Laws

Posted: 10/12/2017 14:59:00 -04:00 Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- Virginia's Republican candidate for attorney general likes to talk about what he calls his Democratic opponent's failure to defend the laws of Virginia.

John Adams believes his message will appeal to Virginia voters, despite the traditionally conservative state's Democratic trend in recent state elections.

A cornerstone of his campaign is his criticism of Democratic incumbent Mark Herring's decision not to defend Virginia's 2006 constitutional amendment banning same-sex marriage.

Adams says he will defend the state's existing laws, no matter what his personal beliefs are.

Herring says he was right to refuse to defend the ban on same-sex marriage, which is now legal across the country.

Adams has never run for office before. He worked as an assistant federal prosecutor before joining McGuireWoods LLP, a prominent Richmond law firm.

