Police Investigating Fraud Cases in Smyrna, Dover

SMYRNA, Del.- Police in Smyrna are asking for the public's help with identifying a fraud suspect.

According to police, on Oct. 4, the woman pictured entered the Smyrna branch of the Dover Federal Credit Union and persuaded a teller to override a denied cash advance on a credit card. The credit card was later found to be stolen.

The woman provided a Nevada I.D., which identified her as Stella McCain, police said.

The same woman, along with a man, conducted a similar fraudulent transaction in Dover on Oct. 2, according to police.

Anyone with information about the identity of the woman is asked to contact Detective Eric Cooper of the Smyrna Police Department at 302-635-9217. You may also send police a private message or Facebook or submit tips through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online.

