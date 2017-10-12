Millsboro Police Train in Use of Force Simulations - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Millsboro Police Officers Train in Use of Force Simulations

By Madeleine Overturf
MILLSBORO, Del. - An annual firearms re-qualification has the Millsboro Police Department training in real life scenarios that may involve force.

"Annually, a police officer has to re-qualify on firearms and a lot of times qualification on fire arms may be something as simple as target practice. It is difficult but it doesn't necessarily simulate what a real police officer and scenarios they're put in," explains Chief Brian Calloway. "So this is what they'll actually do. This will go over shoot and no shoot scenarios and we are using actual real equipment to do that." 

During the simulations, officers are equipped with faux OC spray and training guns full of soap bullets. The scenarios they encounter vary, and as part of the training, officers must choose what tools to use, be it verbal communication or lethal force. Instructor and Millsboro Police Seargant Evan Rogers says it lets him assess how officers react in the real world. 

"Ultimately once the scenario is over and done with we do a critiquing," he says. "If they do something extremely well, we get the opportunity to encourage that behavior and correct as needed." 

Rogers says these simulations are all about safety.

"Not only does it make it safer for the officers [...] but as officers we are concerned about the individuals we are interacting with," Rogers tells WBOC.

Officers from other police departments, such as Ocean View's, also took part in Thursday's training by being the "role players" in the scenarios. 

 

 

