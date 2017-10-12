Medical Marijuana Processing and Growing Company Coming to Cambridge

Medical Marijuana Processing and Growing Company Coming to Cambr - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Right now, weeds and unkempt grass surround it, but the white warehouse just a minute's walk away from the Cambridge Police Department has big plans.

"There's been trucks coming in and they've been improving the structure of the building and so forth and so on," said Michele Reynolds, who manages a storage business nearby.

Reynolds says she's watched the old warehouse transform into a new building - a building meant to grow and process medical marijuana.

"As long as it can be regulated and monitored, then go for it," Reynolds said.

An official with Cambridge Economic Development says plans began over two years ago with a company called Doctor's Orders LLC. Now, the warehouse is ready to grow product and open it's doors for business - possibly by next month. It's a potential boost to the Cambridge economy, but not everyone's welcoming it with open arms.

"I don't think it's a good idea. We have a good small town here and I think one drug leads to another," said Sandy Stanley, who shops weekly at a nearby grocery store.

Stanley worries the new facility will do more harm than good.

"I think it's going to draw more young people in it and they can't get jobs if they don't pass a drug test," Stanley said.

Reynolds says she understands the concern but is still hoping for the best.

"Hopefully it will bring more jobs to Cambridge on a positive note."

 

 

