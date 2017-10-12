Dover Man Arrested Following Drug Investigation

DOVER, Del.- The Dover Police Department and Delaware Probation and Parole arrested a Dover man on drug charges following an investigation Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, 29-year-old Quaheem Hall was in possession of 338 bags of heroin (2.366 grams).

Hall was charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession of heroin, drug paraphernalia and violation of probation. He was committed to James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in default of $50,000 cash bond.