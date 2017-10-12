Street Performers Could be Charged to Perform in Ocean City - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Street Performers Could be Charged to Perform in Ocean City

Posted: 10/12/2017 18:28:00 -04:00 Updated:

Ocean City, MD--Paying a price to perform on the boardwalk. It’s an idea that will no doubt draw some debate in Ocean City.

Councilman Wayne Hartman says privatizing the boardwalk could be a way to regulate what goes on down there.

As of now street performers do not pay any sort of fee to perform, but Councilman Wayne Hartman wants to change that. He thinks the performers should pay something.


He says by privatizing the boardwalk - the town would be able to regulate them. 

"Our storefronts certainly have a price to pay to be there, so if they [street performers] would have to pay something, then I don't think that would be unrealistic,” says Councilmember Wayne Hartman.

Lori Lahr and her family stroll along the boardwalk. She says making street performers pay -- could push them away.

"We look forward to seeing them, fact now that's it's the off season, we miss them,” says Lahr.

Hartman also says the idea of privatizing the boardwalk could improve the overall atmosphere. 

"Bringing in someone else in...could also bring in new ideas to make it better, having the ability to control what closely happens there and what doesn't,” says Hartman.

Hartman says if the idea was to go through, the town council would not charge the general public for strolling the boardwalk. Right now-- just street performers

Councilman Hartman tells WBOC, the proposal did receive enough support from the council to further explore.


He says the town manager and legal team are reviewing the proposal. 

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • As Neglected Animals Recover, the Owner's Family Speaks Out

    As Neglected Animals Recover, the Owner's Family Speaks Out

    The 31 dogs rescued from a home in Seaford are on the mend, officials say.

    "After our team worked to shave them down, we saw what we expected: that they were severely emaciated," says Brandywine Valley SPCA Georgetown Campus Director Walter Fenstermacher. "But what we didn't expect was how warm their personalities were and how forthcoming they were and wanted to be pet and loved by our staff members."

    More

    The 31 dogs rescued from a home in Seaford are on the mend, officials say.

    "After our team worked to shave them down, we saw what we expected: that they were severely emaciated," says Brandywine Valley SPCA Georgetown Campus Director Walter Fenstermacher. "But what we didn't expect was how warm their personalities were and how forthcoming they were and wanted to be pet and loved by our staff members."

    More

  • Delmarva Woman Returns Home After Helping Victims in Las Vegas

    Delmarva Woman Returns Home After Helping Victims in Las Vegas

    Crystal Skinner grew up in Milford. She was supposed to be in Las Vegas at the concert were the mass shooting took place. She knew people hurt and killed there, which prompted her to fly out and volunteer to help.

    More

    Crystal Skinner grew up in Milford. She was supposed to be in Las Vegas at the concert were the mass shooting took place. She knew people hurt and killed there, which prompted her to fly out and volunteer to help.

    More

  • Cook Out Fight Footage Released, Part 2

    Cook Out Fight Footage Released, Part 2

    Salisbury City Police released the surveillance footage capturing a fight at Cook Out that left three Salisbury University students in the hospital last month. 

    Police said six or seven men surrounded the students' car in the drive thru line before one jumped onto the car.  Video shows the man gets off the hood after students exit the car.  Then a fight breaks out among the all-male group.

    More

    Salisbury City Police released the surveillance footage capturing a fight at Cook Out that left three Salisbury University students in the hospital last month. 

    Police said six or seven men surrounded the students' car in the drive thru line before one jumped onto the car.  Video shows the man gets off the hood after students exit the car.  Then a fight breaks out among the all-male group.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices