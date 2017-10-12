Street Performers Could be Charged to Perform in Ocean City

Ocean City, MD--Paying a price to perform on the boardwalk. It’s an idea that will no doubt draw some debate in Ocean City.

Councilman Wayne Hartman says privatizing the boardwalk could be a way to regulate what goes on down there.

As of now street performers do not pay any sort of fee to perform, but Councilman Wayne Hartman wants to change that. He thinks the performers should pay something.



He says by privatizing the boardwalk - the town would be able to regulate them.



"Our storefronts certainly have a price to pay to be there, so if they [street performers] would have to pay something, then I don't think that would be unrealistic,” says Councilmember Wayne Hartman.



Lori Lahr and her family stroll along the boardwalk. She says making street performers pay -- could push them away.



"We look forward to seeing them, fact now that's it's the off season, we miss them,” says Lahr.



Hartman also says the idea of privatizing the boardwalk could improve the overall atmosphere.



"Bringing in someone else in...could also bring in new ideas to make it better, having the ability to control what closely happens there and what doesn't,” says Hartman.



Hartman says if the idea was to go through, the town council would not charge the general public for strolling the boardwalk. Right now-- just street performers

Councilman Hartman tells WBOC, the proposal did receive enough support from the council to further explore.



He says the town manager and legal team are reviewing the proposal.