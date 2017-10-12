PA Man Arrested in Berlin for DUI

BERLIN, Md. -- The Maryland State Police in Berlin arrested a Pennsylvania man for driving under the influence this afternoon.

According to Maryland State Police, Brandon Christopher Cobak, 24 of Bedford, PA, was driving eastbound on Peerless Road when he swerved across the lanes before losing control and coming to a rest in a ditch on the right side of the road. Police said he had trouble keeping his balance and that his movements were slow and lethargic. The investigation also revealed that Cobak failed a number of standardized field sobriety tests. The incident occurred around 3:33 p.m.

Police said he was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and/or narcotics, and was transported to the Berlin Barrack where he refused to submit to a breath test. There was no one else in Cobak's van when the incident occurred, police said.