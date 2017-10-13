PRMC Drive-Thru Flu Clinic Vaccinates Nearly Two Thousand People - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

PRMC Drive-Thru Flu Clinic Vaccinates Nearly Two Thousand People

Posted: 10/13/2017 00:04:00 -04:00 Updated:
Courtesy of the Peninsula Regional Medical Center Courtesy of the Peninsula Regional Medical Center

SALISBURY, Md. -- Almost two-thousand people came out to Peninsula Regional Medical Center’s drive-thru clinic on Thursday for flu vaccinations. 

PRMC administered vaccines to a total of 1,736 people ages 13 and older. The event, which was PRMC's 23rd annual drive-thru clinic, was hosted at the Arthur Purdue Stadium in Salisbury ahead of the upcoming flu season.

PRMC recommends anyone over the age of 65 to get a vaccination, especially if you have heart or lung disorders. 

Karen Mihalik, an infection preventionist at PRMC, told WBOC, "It's really easy because for people that have mobility issues, you can just drive up in your car and everybody gets their flu shot. And, it's very easy to drive away. So, it is convenient."

 

 

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Medical Marijuana Processing and Growing Company Coming to Cambridge

    Medical Marijuana Processing and Growing Company Coming to Cambridge

    Right now, weeds and unkempt grass surround it, but the white warehouse just a minute's walk away from the Cambridge Police Department has big plans.

    "There's been trucks coming in and they've been improving the structure of the building and so forth and so on," said Michele Reynolds, who manages a storage business nearby. Reynolds says she's watched the old warehouse transform into a new building - a building meant to grow and process medical marijuana.

    More

    Right now, weeds and unkempt grass surround it, but the white warehouse just a minute's walk away from the Cambridge Police Department has big plans.

    "There's been trucks coming in and they've been improving the structure of the building and so forth and so on," said Michele Reynolds, who manages a storage business nearby. Reynolds says she's watched the old warehouse transform into a new building - a building meant to grow and process medical marijuana.

    More

  • Delmarva Woman Returns Home After Helping Victims in Las Vegas

    Delmarva Woman Returns Home After Helping Victims in Las Vegas

    Crystal Skinner grew up in Milford. She was supposed to be in Las Vegas at the concert were the mass shooting took place. She knew people hurt and killed there, which prompted her to fly out and volunteer to help.

    More

    Crystal Skinner grew up in Milford. She was supposed to be in Las Vegas at the concert were the mass shooting took place. She knew people hurt and killed there, which prompted her to fly out and volunteer to help.

    More

  • Millsboro Police Officers Train in Use of Force Simulations

    Millsboro Police Officers Train in Use of Force Simulations

    An annual firearms re-qualification has the Millsboro Police Department training in real life scenarios that may involve force.

    "Annually, a police officer has to re-qualify on firearms and a lot of times qualification on fire arms may be something as simple as target practice. It is difficult but it doesn't necessarily simulate what a real police officer and scenarios they're put in," explains Chief Brian Calloway. 

    More

    An annual firearms re-qualification has the Millsboro Police Department training in real life scenarios that may involve force.

    "Annually, a police officer has to re-qualify on firearms and a lot of times qualification on fire arms may be something as simple as target practice. It is difficult but it doesn't necessarily simulate what a real police officer and scenarios they're put in," explains Chief Brian Calloway. 

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices