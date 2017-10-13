PRMC Drive-Thru Flu Clinic Vaccinates Nearly Two Thousand People

SALISBURY, Md. -- Almost two-thousand people came out to Peninsula Regional Medical Center’s drive-thru clinic on Thursday for flu vaccinations.

PRMC administered vaccines to a total of 1,736 people ages 13 and older. The event, which was PRMC's 23rd annual drive-thru clinic, was hosted at the Arthur Purdue Stadium in Salisbury ahead of the upcoming flu season.

PRMC recommends anyone over the age of 65 to get a vaccination, especially if you have heart or lung disorders.

Karen Mihalik, an infection preventionist at PRMC, told WBOC, "It's really easy because for people that have mobility issues, you can just drive up in your car and everybody gets their flu shot. And, it's very easy to drive away. So, it is convenient."