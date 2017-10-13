Delaware Republicans Convene for Annual Vicmead Gathering - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Delaware Republicans Convene for Annual Vicmead Gathering

Posted: 10/13/2017 03:47:00 -04:00 Updated:

GREENVILLE, Del. (AP) - Delaware Republicans are gathering to honor the only two GOP officials to hold statewide office.

State Treasurer Ken Simpler and State Auditor Tom Wagner will be honored Friday at the Delaware GOP's 30th annual Salute at Vicmead.

The event is being chaired by former governor and congressman Mike Castle.

Special guests include congressmen Andy Harris of Maryland, Patrick Meehan of Pennsylvania, and Bruce Poliquin of Maine, and Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin.

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Medical Marijuana Processing and Growing Company Coming to Cambridge

    Medical Marijuana Processing and Growing Company Coming to Cambridge

    Right now, weeds and unkempt grass surround it, but the white warehouse just a minute's walk away from the Cambridge Police Department has big plans.

    "There's been trucks coming in and they've been improving the structure of the building and so forth and so on," said Michele Reynolds, who manages a storage business nearby. Reynolds says she's watched the old warehouse transform into a new building - a building meant to grow and process medical marijuana.

    More

    Right now, weeds and unkempt grass surround it, but the white warehouse just a minute's walk away from the Cambridge Police Department has big plans.

    "There's been trucks coming in and they've been improving the structure of the building and so forth and so on," said Michele Reynolds, who manages a storage business nearby. Reynolds says she's watched the old warehouse transform into a new building - a building meant to grow and process medical marijuana.

    More

  • Delmarva Woman Returns Home After Helping Victims in Las Vegas

    Delmarva Woman Returns Home After Helping Victims in Las Vegas

    Crystal Skinner grew up in Milford. She was supposed to be in Las Vegas at the concert were the mass shooting took place. She knew people hurt and killed there, which prompted her to fly out and volunteer to help.

    More

    Crystal Skinner grew up in Milford. She was supposed to be in Las Vegas at the concert were the mass shooting took place. She knew people hurt and killed there, which prompted her to fly out and volunteer to help.

    More

  • Millsboro Police Officers Train in Use of Force Simulations

    Millsboro Police Officers Train in Use of Force Simulations

    An annual firearms re-qualification has the Millsboro Police Department training in real life scenarios that may involve force.

    "Annually, a police officer has to re-qualify on firearms and a lot of times qualification on fire arms may be something as simple as target practice. It is difficult but it doesn't necessarily simulate what a real police officer and scenarios they're put in," explains Chief Brian Calloway. 

    More

    An annual firearms re-qualification has the Millsboro Police Department training in real life scenarios that may involve force.

    "Annually, a police officer has to re-qualify on firearms and a lot of times qualification on fire arms may be something as simple as target practice. It is difficult but it doesn't necessarily simulate what a real police officer and scenarios they're put in," explains Chief Brian Calloway. 

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices