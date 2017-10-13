Delaware Republicans Convene for Annual Vicmead Gathering

GREENVILLE, Del. (AP) - Delaware Republicans are gathering to honor the only two GOP officials to hold statewide office.

State Treasurer Ken Simpler and State Auditor Tom Wagner will be honored Friday at the Delaware GOP's 30th annual Salute at Vicmead.

The event is being chaired by former governor and congressman Mike Castle.

Special guests include congressmen Andy Harris of Maryland, Patrick Meehan of Pennsylvania, and Bruce Poliquin of Maine, and Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin.