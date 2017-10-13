Salisbury University Issues Traffic Advisory for Sea Gull Century

SALISBURY, Md.- Salisbury University has issued a traffic advisory for Saturday, as some 5,000 cyclists are expected to participate in the 29th Sea Gull Century bike ride.

Near the SU campus, heavy bicycle traffic is expected from 6-9 a.m., especially on Route 13, Milford Street and South Division Street. South Division Street between College Avenue and Milford Street is open only to century parking traffic during that time. Overflow parking is available at James M. Bennett High School, Asbury United Methodist Church and the Old Temple Hill motel parking lots.

Bateman Street is closed to all vehicles throughout the day. Maryland State Police will be at its intersection with Route 13 from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. to assist with pedestrian safety. SU’s underpass will be used by cyclists going eastbound in the morning and westbound in the afternoon.

Traffic restrictions prohibiting southbound traffic from East College Avenue onto South Division Street should be expected throughout the afternoon. In addition, motorists may want to avoid Milford and Wayne streets, and the round-about in Fruitland.

Riders are set to travel on two routes through Wicomico, Somerset and Worcester counties. They will pass directly through towns including Princess Anne, Pocomoke City and Berlin. This year’s rest and water stops are: Washington High School, Bryd Park, Newark Park, Assateague Island State Park, and the Powellville VFW. Cyclists will congregate at these areas.

Maryland State Police and local police will control the intersection of Route 12/Snow Hill Road at Route 354/Nassawango Road; Mt. Hermon Rd near the Powellville VFW; and the intersections of Route 113 at Germantown Road and Route 376. Bicycle traffic is expected on Mount Hermon Road in the afternoon.

Century coordinators encourage cyclists and motorists to exercise extra caution. Post-ride festivities are on SU’s campus mall. Bicycle traffic will be heavy near campus from 3-6 p.m. All riders should be off the roads by dark.

On Friday afternoon and evening, visitors will be concentrated around Maggs Physical Activities Center and the south lawn of the Patricia R. Guerrieri Academic Commons. They also will utilize the Commons Dining Hall off Camden Avenue throughout the weekend.

For more information call Salisbury University Police at 410-543-6222.