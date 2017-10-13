Salisbury Announces Permanent Closure of N. Division St. Access - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Salisbury Announces Permanent Closure of N. Division St. Access to Rt 13 at War Memorial

Posted: 10/13/2017 10:08:00 -04:00 Updated:

SALISBURY, Md.- The City of Salisbury announced Friday that a private contractor will be installing curb, gutter and sidewalk to permanently close North Division Street at Route 13 next to the War Memorial.

Residents will have access to homes and businesses along North Division Street via the signal at Priscilla Street, according to officials. Also, access to and from Decatur Street at this location will be permanently routed to the Priscilla Street Signal. Officials said this will, at various times, affect the flow of traffic along Route 13 northbound from Dover Street to Priscilla Street.

The work will be performed beginning Monday, Oct. 23 at 7 a.m. and will be completed by Friday, Nov. 17, at 4:30 p.m., barring unforeseen problems or weather delays. Expect minor periodic traffic delays due to traffic pattern modifications between 7 a.m.-4 p.m. This will, at various times, affect the flow of traffic along Route 13 northbound from Dover to Priscilla streets.

Anyone who has questions or needs clarification regarding this project should contact William White with Salisbury Department of Infrastructure and Development at 410-548-3170.         

 

 

