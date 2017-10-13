Bridgeville Hosts 26th Annual Apple Scrapple - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Bridgeville Hosts 26th Annual Apple Scrapple

Posted: 10/13/2017 13:05:00 -04:00 Updated:
(Photo: WBOC) (Photo: WBOC)

BRIDGEVILLE, Del. - The Town of Bridgeville is bringing in some big crowds for its 26th annual Apple Scrapple Festival.

Event organizer Karen Johnson said more than 25,000 people are expected in town through the weekend.

Johnson said those big crowds mean big money supporting the local economy and businesses.

"It truly is one of the largest business days. We're guess-timating that we can [bring] a quarter of a million dollars just into the town of Bridgeville for one weekend," said Johnson.

That money also supports local organizations and charities that sell food at the event.

"This is what we base our trips on, and anything -- any of our activities are based off what we make here, so it's good for us -- good for the community. It all works out," said Jeff Semans, president of Three Rivers Basshunters, a local fishing group.

Johnson also said the event is a way to promote the rich agriculture business in Western Sussex County.

Apple Scrapple runs until Saturday evening.

For a full list of activities, you can visit the Apple Scrapple website.

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Medical Marijuana Processing and Growing Company Coming to Cambridge

    Medical Marijuana Processing and Growing Company Coming to Cambridge

    Right now, weeds and unkempt grass surround it, but the white warehouse just a minute's walk away from the Cambridge Police Department has big plans.

    "There's been trucks coming in and they've been improving the structure of the building and so forth and so on," said Michele Reynolds, who manages a storage business nearby. Reynolds says she's watched the old warehouse transform into a new building - a building meant to grow and process medical marijuana.

    More

    Right now, weeds and unkempt grass surround it, but the white warehouse just a minute's walk away from the Cambridge Police Department has big plans.

    "There's been trucks coming in and they've been improving the structure of the building and so forth and so on," said Michele Reynolds, who manages a storage business nearby. Reynolds says she's watched the old warehouse transform into a new building - a building meant to grow and process medical marijuana.

    More

  • Delmarva Woman Returns Home After Helping Victims in Las Vegas

    Delmarva Woman Returns Home After Helping Victims in Las Vegas

    Crystal Skinner grew up in Milford. She was supposed to be in Las Vegas at the concert were the mass shooting took place. She knew people hurt and killed there, which prompted her to fly out and volunteer to help.

    More

    Crystal Skinner grew up in Milford. She was supposed to be in Las Vegas at the concert were the mass shooting took place. She knew people hurt and killed there, which prompted her to fly out and volunteer to help.

    More

  • Millsboro Police Officers Train in Use of Force Simulations

    Millsboro Police Officers Train in Use of Force Simulations

    An annual firearms re-qualification has the Millsboro Police Department training in real life scenarios that may involve force.

    "Annually, a police officer has to re-qualify on firearms and a lot of times qualification on fire arms may be something as simple as target practice. It is difficult but it doesn't necessarily simulate what a real police officer and scenarios they're put in," explains Chief Brian Calloway. 

    More

    An annual firearms re-qualification has the Millsboro Police Department training in real life scenarios that may involve force.

    "Annually, a police officer has to re-qualify on firearms and a lot of times qualification on fire arms may be something as simple as target practice. It is difficult but it doesn't necessarily simulate what a real police officer and scenarios they're put in," explains Chief Brian Calloway. 

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices