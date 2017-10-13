Bridgeville Hosts 26th Annual Apple Scrapple

BRIDGEVILLE, Del. - The Town of Bridgeville is bringing in some big crowds for its 26th annual Apple Scrapple Festival.

Event organizer Karen Johnson said more than 25,000 people are expected in town through the weekend.

Johnson said those big crowds mean big money supporting the local economy and businesses.

"It truly is one of the largest business days. We're guess-timating that we can [bring] a quarter of a million dollars just into the town of Bridgeville for one weekend," said Johnson.

That money also supports local organizations and charities that sell food at the event.

"This is what we base our trips on, and anything -- any of our activities are based off what we make here, so it's good for us -- good for the community. It all works out," said Jeff Semans, president of Three Rivers Basshunters, a local fishing group.

Johnson also said the event is a way to promote the rich agriculture business in Western Sussex County.

Apple Scrapple runs until Saturday evening.

For a full list of activities, you can visit the Apple Scrapple website.