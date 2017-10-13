Bridgeville Hosts 26th Annual Apple Scrapple

Right now, weeds and unkempt grass surround it, but the white warehouse just a minute's walk away from the Cambridge Police Department has big plans.
"There's been trucks coming in and they've been improving the structure of the building and so forth and so on," said Michele Reynolds, who manages a storage business nearby. Reynolds says she's watched the old warehouse transform into a new building - a building meant to grow and process medical marijuana.
Crystal Skinner grew up in Milford. She was supposed to be in Las Vegas at the concert were the mass shooting took place. She knew people hurt and killed there, which prompted her to fly out and volunteer to help.
An annual firearms re-qualification has the Millsboro Police Department training in real life scenarios that may involve force.
"Annually, a police officer has to re-qualify on firearms and a lot of times qualification on fire arms may be something as simple as target practice. It is difficult but it doesn't necessarily simulate what a real police officer and scenarios they're put in," explains Chief Brian Calloway.
