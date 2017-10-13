Pact lets New Jerseyans Gamble Online in Delaware, Nevada - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

TRENTON, N.J. (AP)- New Jerseyans who gamble online can now wager against players in Delaware and Nevada.

Republican Gov. Chris Christie announced the multistate agreement on Friday. Christie says pooling players will enhance annual revenue growth, attract new customers and create new opportunities for players and Internet gambling operators.

Customers can participate in games such as poker, tournaments and progressive slot games with players in other states where they are licensed. Regulators in each of the three states will have to approve an operator and the game software.

New Jersey launched Internet gambling in 2013.

Figures released Thursday by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement showed Atlantic City's seven casinos and online gambling outlets won $235.8 million in September, an increase of 4.1 percent compared with September 2016.

  Medical Marijuana Processing and Growing Company Coming to Cambridge

  Delmarva Woman Returns Home After Helping Victims in Las Vegas

  As Neglected Animals Recover, the Owner's Family Speaks Out

