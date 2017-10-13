Maryland Governor: Expand Tax Exemption for Law Enforcers - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Maryland Governor: Expand Tax Exemption for Law Enforcers

Posted: 10/13/2017 14:12:00 -04:00 Updated:
Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday visited Western Correctional Institution to recognize nine officers and staff who saved the life of a fellow correctional officer when he experienced a medical emergency while on duty. (Photo: Gov. Hogan Facebook page) Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday visited Western Correctional Institution to recognize nine officers and staff who saved the life of a fellow correctional officer when he experienced a medical emergency while on duty. (Photo: Gov. Hogan Facebook page)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBOC/AP)- Maryland's governor wants to expand a law that grants a tax exemption on retirement income to law enforcers to include correctional officers.

Republican Gov. Larry Hogan announced Friday during a visit to Western Correctional Institution in Cumberland that he will introduce legislation to expand the Hometown Heroes Act. That law exempts the first $15,000 of retirement income from state taxes of law enforcement, fire, rescue or emergency services personnel who are 55 or older.

"As governor, I have been moved countless times by the selfless service and the dedication of all those who are tasked with ensuring public safety in our state," Hogan said. "This legislation is good economic policy, but more importantly, it is the right thing to do."

That law went into effect on July 1.

The Hometown Heroes Act of 2018 will also exempt all retirement income received from those occupations from state income taxes.

The 2018 legislative session will start in January.

