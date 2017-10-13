Deputies Investigating Possible Attempted Abduction in Sharptown - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Deputies Investigating Possible Attempted Abduction in Sharptown

Posted: 10/13/2017 17:00:00 -04:00 Updated:
A Dover woman was arrested after providing officers with a fake name. A Dover woman was arrested after providing officers with a fake name.

SHARPTOWN, Md.- The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office is looking into concerns of a possible attempted abduction in Sharptown on Oct. 11.

So far, the sheriff's office says there's no substantial evidence that anything happened.

According to officials, a conversation took place between a man in a car and two children on Main Street around 10 a.m. The man asked the juveniles why they weren't in school. Due to testing, students had a delayed start to the school day.

At no time was it implied that the man attempted to either abduct or entice the children into his car.

A deputy investigating the incident also checked the town looking for a car that matched the description provided, but nothing turned up.

The sheriff's office reminds everyone to remain vigilant and to always report suspicious activity to the non-emergency line at 410-548-4890.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Hallwood Town Records Lost in Car Fire

    Hallwood Town Records Lost in Car Fire

    10/13/2017 17:18:00 -04:002017-10-13 21:18:00 GMT
    Friday, October 13 2017 5:18 PM EDT2017-10-13 21:18:52 GMT
    Hallwood's town records were burnt in the town clerks car during a fire Saturday night.More
    Hallwood's town records were burnt in the town clerks car during a fire Saturday night.More

  • Deputies Investigating Possible Attempted Abduction in Sharptown

    Deputies Investigating Possible Attempted Abduction in Sharptown

    10/13/2017 17:00:00 -04:002017-10-13 21:00:00 GMT
    Friday, October 13 2017 5:00 PM EDT2017-10-13 21:00:12 GMT
    A Dover woman was arrested after providing officers with a fake name.A Dover woman was arrested after providing officers with a fake name.
    The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office is looking into concerns of a possible attempted abduction in Sharptown on Oct. 11.More
    The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office is looking into concerns of a possible attempted abduction in Sharptown on Oct. 11.More

  • Maryland Governor: Expand Tax Exemption for Law Enforcers

    Maryland Governor: Expand Tax Exemption for Law Enforcers

    10/13/2017 14:12:00 -04:002017-10-13 18:12:00 GMT
    Friday, October 13 2017 2:24 PM EDT2017-10-13 18:24:42 GMT
    Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday visited Western Correctional Institution to recognize nine officers and staff who saved the life of a fellow correctional officer when he experienced a medical emergency while on duty. (Photo: Gov. Hogan Facebook page)Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday visited Western Correctional Institution to recognize nine officers and staff who saved the life of a fellow correctional officer when he experienced a medical emergency while on duty. (Photo: Gov. Hogan Facebook page)
    Maryland's governor wants to expand a law that grants a tax exemption on retirement income to law enforcers to include correctional officers.More
    Maryland's governor wants to expand a law that grants a tax exemption on retirement income to law enforcers to include correctional officers.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Medical Marijuana Processing and Growing Company Coming to Cambridge

    Medical Marijuana Processing and Growing Company Coming to Cambridge

    Right now, weeds and unkempt grass surround it, but the white warehouse just a minute's walk away from the Cambridge Police Department has big plans.

    "There's been trucks coming in and they've been improving the structure of the building and so forth and so on," said Michele Reynolds, who manages a storage business nearby. Reynolds says she's watched the old warehouse transform into a new building - a building meant to grow and process medical marijuana.

    More

    Right now, weeds and unkempt grass surround it, but the white warehouse just a minute's walk away from the Cambridge Police Department has big plans.

    "There's been trucks coming in and they've been improving the structure of the building and so forth and so on," said Michele Reynolds, who manages a storage business nearby. Reynolds says she's watched the old warehouse transform into a new building - a building meant to grow and process medical marijuana.

    More

  • As Neglected Animals Recover, the Owner's Family Speaks Out

    As Neglected Animals Recover, the Owner's Family Speaks Out

    The 31 dogs rescued from a home in Seaford are on the mend, officials say.

    "After our team worked to shave them down, we saw what we expected: that they were severely emaciated," says Brandywine Valley SPCA Georgetown Campus Director Walter Fenstermacher. "But what we didn't expect was how warm their personalities were and how forthcoming they were and wanted to be pet and loved by our staff members."

    More

    The 31 dogs rescued from a home in Seaford are on the mend, officials say.

    "After our team worked to shave them down, we saw what we expected: that they were severely emaciated," says Brandywine Valley SPCA Georgetown Campus Director Walter Fenstermacher. "But what we didn't expect was how warm their personalities were and how forthcoming they were and wanted to be pet and loved by our staff members."

    More

  • Delmarva Woman Returns Home After Helping Victims in Las Vegas

    Delmarva Woman Returns Home After Helping Victims in Las Vegas

    Crystal Skinner grew up in Milford. She was supposed to be in Las Vegas at the concert were the mass shooting took place. She knew people hurt and killed there, which prompted her to fly out and volunteer to help.

    More

    Crystal Skinner grew up in Milford. She was supposed to be in Las Vegas at the concert were the mass shooting took place. She knew people hurt and killed there, which prompted her to fly out and volunteer to help.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices