Deputies Investigating Possible Attempted Abduction in Sharptown

SHARPTOWN, Md.- The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office is looking into concerns of a possible attempted abduction in Sharptown on Oct. 11.

So far, the sheriff's office says there's no substantial evidence that anything happened.

According to officials, a conversation took place between a man in a car and two children on Main Street around 10 a.m. The man asked the juveniles why they weren't in school. Due to testing, students had a delayed start to the school day.

At no time was it implied that the man attempted to either abduct or entice the children into his car.

A deputy investigating the incident also checked the town looking for a car that matched the description provided, but nothing turned up.

The sheriff's office reminds everyone to remain vigilant and to always report suspicious activity to the non-emergency line at 410-548-4890.