Task Force Eyes Delaware School District Consolidation

Task Force Eyes Delaware School District Consolidation

Posted: 10/13/2017 18:55:00 -04:00
Dover High School. Dover High School.

DOVER, Del. -- A state task force is eyeing the possible effects of consolidating at least some of Delaware's 19 school districts, though there is disagreement about how effective that measure would be.

A committee for the Task Force to Study Consolidation of Schools Districts in Delaware met earlier this month and task force itself is set to meet in full on Monday. It is examining the outlook and potential effects of consolidation, an issue many Republican lawmakers and officials have claimed would save the state millions of dollars at a time when the state's fiscal situation is tight.

But Capital School District Superintendent Dan Shelton, who is a member of one of the task force's committees, said he does not think reducing districts will necessarily have the intended results.

Shelton said superintendents in smaller districts often have numerous responsibilities like managing transportation functions and supervisors for those types of departments in other districts often don't have much help.

"Maybe, you lose a supervisor, but now we end up with the same number or more people because they're not able to make efficiencies out of it," he said.

Delaware has roughly 139,000 students in its 16 school districts and 3 Vo-Tech districts. Many states like Maryland and Virginia have county school systems.

