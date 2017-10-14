Car Hits Bicycle in Salisbury

Hallwood's town records were burnt in the town clerks car during a fire Saturday night.
Virginia State Police confirm a car was on fire on Wessells Farm Rd. in Hallwood Saturday night. That car was owned by Town Clerk, Angela Taylor.
Previous to the fire Taylor was being ordered to surrender all of the towns documents for an audit they were going to undergo this Tuesday, October 11th.More
The Town of Bridgeville is bringing in some big crowds for its 26th annual Apple Scrapple Festival.
Event organizer Karen Johnson said more than 25,000 people are expected in town through the weekend.
Johnson said those big crowds mean big money supporting the local economy and businesses.More
Meteorologist Mike Lichniak forecasts the weather. Excerpt from WBOC News at 6, Friday, October 13, 2017.More
Meteorologist Mike Lichniak forecasts the weather. Excerpt from WBOC News at 6, Friday, October 13, 2017.More