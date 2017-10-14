Marc Applebaum No Longer Dewey Town Manager - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Marc Applebaum No Longer Dewey Town Manager

Posted: 10/14/2017 21:36:00 -04:00 Updated:

DEWEY, Del. - Town Manager Marc Applebaum is out after an agreement was made between him and the town council today.

Commissioner Gary Persinger said, "This is an unfortunate situation.  But we've found ways to resolve it for both sides.  We need to move on."

Former Town Manager Marc Applebaum has yet to comment.

 

 

 

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Hallwood Town Records Lost in Car Fire

    Hallwood Town Records Lost in Car Fire

    Hallwood's town records were burnt in the town clerks car during a fire Saturday night.

    Virginia State Police confirm a car was on fire on Wessells Farm Rd. in Hallwood Saturday night. That car was owned by Town Clerk, Angela Taylor.

    Previous to the fire Taylor was being ordered to surrender all of the towns documents for an audit they were going to undergo this Tuesday, October 11th.

    More

    Hallwood's town records were burnt in the town clerks car during a fire Saturday night.

    Virginia State Police confirm a car was on fire on Wessells Farm Rd. in Hallwood Saturday night. That car was owned by Town Clerk, Angela Taylor.

    Previous to the fire Taylor was being ordered to surrender all of the towns documents for an audit they were going to undergo this Tuesday, October 11th.

    More

  • Bridgeville Hosts 26th Annual Apple Scrapple

    Bridgeville Hosts 26th Annual Apple Scrapple

    The Town of Bridgeville is bringing in some big crowds for its 26th annual Apple Scrapple Festival.

    Event organizer Karen Johnson said more than 25,000 people are expected in town through the weekend.

    Johnson said those big crowds mean big money supporting the local economy and businesses.

    More

    The Town of Bridgeville is bringing in some big crowds for its 26th annual Apple Scrapple Festival.

    Event organizer Karen Johnson said more than 25,000 people are expected in town through the weekend.

    Johnson said those big crowds mean big money supporting the local economy and businesses.

    More

  • WBOC Evening Forecast: Friday, October 13, 2017

    WBOC Evening Forecast: Friday, October 13, 2017

    Meteorologist Mike Lichniak forecasts the weather. Excerpt from WBOC News at 6, Friday, October 13, 2017.

    More

    Meteorologist Mike Lichniak forecasts the weather. Excerpt from WBOC News at 6, Friday, October 13, 2017.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices