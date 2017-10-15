Two Injured in Dover Nightclub Shooting

DOVER, Del. (AP) - Two people were injured in a shooting in the parking lot of a Dover nightclub. Dover police say officers were called to the Allure Night Club early Sunday morning for reports of several shots fired. When the officers arrived they did not initially see a crime scene, but police say they learned shortly after that two men had been taken to a local hospital with gunshot wounds. The men, 25 and 22, suffered wounds to their legs. Police say no witnesses have yet come forward, and no suspects have been identified.