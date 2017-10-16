Md. National Guard Deploys Soldiers to Puerto Rico

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. (AP) - The Maryland National Guard is deploying 15 soldiers to participate in relief efforts in Puerto Rico.

The soldiers are from the 729th Quartermaster Composite Supply Company, and departed from Warfield Air National Guard Base in Middle River on Saturday.

The soldiers are shipping off to Puerto Rico to help in the wake of Hurricane Maria. The unit will be deployed for about 30 days to help with water purification efforts on the island.